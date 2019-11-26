ALLEGANY — For the past five years, students in Nicole Missel’s art class at Allegany-Limestone Middle School have painted Christmas ornaments both to be given away to young children and sold for $5 as a fundraiser for the Santa House in the village.
This year’s group of Missel’s students came through again by painting 130 reindeer ornaments that will be given to children who visit the Santa House next to the Allegany Municipal Building at 106 E. Main St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is free to children, represents Santa’s first visit to his house this Christmas season and will include his ride to the celebration through town aboard an Allegany Volunteer Fire Department truck with Mrs. Claus.
Athena Silluzio, deputy clerk for the village and committee chair for the Santa House, said the middle school students’ painting of the ornaments has been a big help to the village of Allegany. She said the Santa House, which has been in existence for the past decade, has always provided ornaments, but the items had been decorated by different entities over the years.
“We purchase them unfinished and kids (at Allegany-Limestone) paint them,” Silluzio said. “It’s just nice to incorporate the kids’ help, and it’s nice to have them do it because that’s one thing we don’t have to do.”
Students in Missel’s class commented on painting the ornaments and why they enjoyed the project.
“I think it was fun helping out the community and to know that we helped with something like that,” said Megan Silvers. “We did the right thing by helping people.”
Another student, Addison Gabler, remarked, “It made me happy and good when I did this because I knew it was for a good cause and (the ornaments) weren’t going to be stuck in a place where the kids wouldn’t be around them.”
Student Tatymn Lindell said she remembered seeing Christmas ornaments at the Santa House when she visited the place as a small child.
“It will be fun to see, when we go this time (with younger siblings), if one of the ornaments we see might be one that you painted,” Lindell said.
Gabler added, “I think Christmas is one of the most important holidays … so I feel that when we painted the ornaments we can put smile on people’s faces and we know we helped the community.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also visit the house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5; from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7; from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
Silluzio said cookies and candy to provide to the children; and gift baskets for a raffle to raise funds are also appreciated. Cookies can be store-bought or homebaked, and contributors are asked to put their names on the packages and drop them off after 3 p.m. Nov. 30, at the office.
For more information on Santa’s House or donations, call 373-1460.