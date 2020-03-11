ALLEGANY — Presentations on proposed budgets for the elementary school and technology department for the 2020-21 school year were the main order of business Tuesday during the Allegany-Limestone school board meeting.
At the onset of the meeting, board member Sue Schifley was nominated and elected to serve as vice president in a seat vacated by Phil Quinlan, who resigned from the post in February to move out of the area.
In her budget presentation to the board, elementary building principal Meghan Janora said the school has been spruced up this year with new planters outside and graphic designs on the cafeteria walls. She said the school also expanded field trips and replaced the nurse’s office furniture.
Janora said, for the upcoming school year, she hopes to continue with the beautification of the school with more graphics as well as acquire supplies for the STEAM room, which will be created through future capital project renovations at the school.
Janora said other proposals for the upcoming school year will include plans to upgrade safety measures during drop-off and pick-up of children at the rear of the building. She noted the school has already set up more signs and special parking in that area and is researching the use of a CarRiderPro system that would place encoded sensors in cars for safe, efficient dismissal of students to their parents.
Janora said the program is not in the upcoming budget, but is hoped to be included at the school in the future.
Another project that is hoped to be incorporated is the improvement of cafeteria seating to make it more age appropriate.
Janora said the proposed 2020-21 budget for the elementary school at $2,590,955 is a 2.51% decrease from this year’s budget.
Kevin Straub presented the instructional technology budget overview, noting the district will purchase a new public address/alert system for the elementary school and will replace 18 laptop carts.
Other acquisitions will include the purchase of new security cameras, the update of old cameras and the purchase of new desktop computers for two labs. The district will also install WiFi on the remaining four buses and hopes to create a high school Esports team.
Along those lines, the board heard a proposal for the creation of an Esports team from teacher/advisor Brian Rich and 11th-grade student Dakota Pratt. They said Esports is an emerging activity in the country which promotes communication skills, critical thinking and expands college and career opportunities in marketing, broadcasting and economics. In addition, scholarships are available for the sport.
In other matters, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said that during spring break, work crews with the capital project plan to begin construction projects at the front of the middle/high school building.
Following the meeting, district officials said budget presentations on the middle/high school curriculum and athletics will be presented at the next school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 24.
Daniele Vecchio, business administrator, said the proposed budget for the district should be completed by the end of March after the state legislature passes its budget.
“We would hope by mid-April” to have the proposed budget completed, she said.
It was noted that a budget hearing for the public will be held at 6 p.m. May 5 in the middle/high school, Room 42. The budget vote and board election will be held May 19 at the middle/high school.
Board petitions for two available five-year seats must be received by the district by April 20.