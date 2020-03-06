ALLEGANY — Some of the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School performers had the jitters, but most appeared to gain confidence when they stepped in front of their peers Thursday for dress rehearsal of the ALES Has Got Talent Show.
The second-annual show will be presented by 28 students at 6 p.m. today for the community in the school’s multi-purpose room at the Maple Avenue campus.
Organizers of the event are teachers Patricia Saglimben, Erik Jones and Abby Crawford.
Saglimben said the event is conducted by the school’s Student Improvement Team to give children the opportunity to showcase their talents and gain confidence.
She said the young participants in grades second through fifth grade will present acts that included magic, singing, science experiments, the playing of guitar and piano, ballet and gymnastics.
Saglimben said the talent show’s inaugural event last year was well-received by parents and the community and inspired her and the other staff to continue on with it this year.
“We had a big turnout this year” and no one was turned away, she said. “We don’t judge them (for awards),which I think people were worried about. This is just to showcase their talents.”
Saglimben said she believes the event not only provides confidence for the children, but also prepares them for the arts and music later on in high school, where they do compete for roles in plays and musicals.
A parent at the dress rehearsal, Stacey Giardini, who also serves as the speech pathologist at the school, said she believes the show has helped both of her children, Lyla and Ali, in their performances.
“I think it’s good for them to gain confidence in performing in front of their peers,” Giardini said.
“I think it’s harder than (performing) in front of strangers. Lyla said this morning that she gets nervous at the rehearsal because it’s just her friends here.
“And I think for kids who really have a passion for something, it’s good for them to be able to (perform) because at this age there are not a lot of programs where they can show it,” she remarked.
Jones said he enjoys helping with the program as it shows a different side of the students.
“It’s something different from what we see in the classroom,” he observed.
During the rehearsal, Jones was able to break the tension one young performer was experiencing, and got her to smile, when he said to her, “Come on, you can speak louder than that — I’ve heard you in the cafeteria.”
Students in the production are Eshnika Patra, Mya Hayes, June Hilmey, Abigail Middaugh, Peyton Truman, Lainee Dayton, Claire King, Aralyn Jennings, Mackenzie Mack, Molly John, Ella Oldham, Lyla Giardini, Lilly Shumway, Ali Giardini, Aliyah Conner, Karissa Higley, Jillian Riley, Melody Hayes, Bryn Oldham, Sushanth Kondur, Gideon Teachman, Ava Filjones, Josie Hastings, Kennedy Honeck, Ella Jennings, Orielle Jennings, Leora Dreher and Juniper Wedlock.