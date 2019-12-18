ALLEGANY —Allegany-Limestone Central School District residents will be asked in February to vote for a capital project that is not only expected to improve the elementary school building, but the learning environment as well.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said administrators, board members, architects and financial advisors have reviewed the proposed $10 million capital improvements project that would provide much-needed upgrades at the elementary campus and the district’s bus garage on Maple Avenue. If approved by voters, the project will not increase school taxes as funding would be provided through the capital reserve fund and state aid.
The school district is in the midst of a $17.3 million capital improvement project upgrading and expanding the middle/high school campus, and to a lesser degree at the elementary school. The majority of that work, which is funded through state building aid and district capital reserve funds, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.
“We’re pretty excited about this, we’ve pitched in a big part of our time” to the proposed project, Giannicchi said. “The only way we were going to do this is if we didn’t raise any taxes. We’ll pull from our capital reserve and that will be our local share of it.”
Proposed improvements at the elementary school should include renovations to the multipurpose room and the gymnasium, including new audio/visual and public address systems, a new seating system in the multipurpose room and a new drop curtain and climbing wall in the gymnasium.
Other work will include locker room/gymnasium office area improvements; a new STEAM “makerspace” — or work area; kitchen renovations that are anticipated to include a new stove and serving line and HVAC upgrades; and restroom improvements. The upgrades also will include library carpet replacement and painting; new LED lighting in the building; corridor finishes and display cabinets; classroom flooring; and HVAC improvements, such as boiler room upgrades that include new boilers, valves, electrical, gas piping and venting.
Other work will include improvements for the heating and cooling of classrooms; kitchen ventilation and cooling upgrades; and heating upgrades at the nurse’s office.
Upgrades are also anticipated to include plumbing and electrical upgrades to support renovations; and possible roof upgrades.
Upgrades at the bus garage could include new bus lifts, a trench drain, oil separator and windows in the bus maintenance area, as well as possible LED lighting.
Proposed site work outside the school would include a new synthetic playground surface with a new curb, a ramp and handrails and reconstruction of deteriorated sidewalks with radiant heat at the front and west entrances.
“We’ll be improving the learning environment at the elementary school and also the mechanicals,” Giannicchi explained. “We’re dealing with an older building so we want to update the boilers and concrete work … those aren’t the flashy parts of (the work) but we want to make sure we don’t (suddenly) have a problem and have to pay for it without any aid.”
He said construction work on the elementary school, which hasn’t occurred since the 1990s, is also expected to make the campus more uniform in style.
“Right now, you’ve got a hodge-podge of different building projects that were really never connected or uniform (in style),” he explained. “One of the goals we have is that when you walk in there, everything will be pretty united and pretty smooth.
“The architect has some great ideas and we’re looking at a modern day school” when completed, he added. “The middle/high school facility is in a pretty good position and we want to make sure the elementary school matches that.”
He said design for the upgrades is being provided by Clark Patterson Lee Architectural and Engineering Firm, which also provided design work for the middle/high school capital project.
District residents will vote on the proposed project from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 in the lobby of the district office at the middle/high school building on Five Mile Road.
If approved, the project would likely begin in the spring of 2021.