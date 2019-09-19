ALLEGANY — Something old and something new were revealed during the school board’s tour of the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School campus prior to Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The tour, conducted by the school’s new principal, Meghan Janora, began with a look at a couple of upgrades at the Maple Avenue school that include the cafeteria’s new, solid window panels for safety as well as a new, colorful food mural on the back wall.
Also seen in the hallways were new filtered water fountains for students and staff to fill water bottles. This was followed by a tour of the elementary school’s basement, which serves as storage space for old items cast off by the entire district.
Janora said the basement, which contains everything from a bathroom sink to old books, desks, computers and furniture dating as far back as the 1980s, will be cleaned out by the district.
“Teachers have come down and grabbed stuff that they can use,” Janora said. “We’re trying to take inventory to see if we get any hits, and if not, it will probably” be disposed of.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the goal is to clear out the basement, which had been used for student activities and classes — and even gym classes for high school students —and is hoped to be used by the district for non-student needs. He explained the area can’t be used for students because it doesn’t have an elevator to make it handicap-accessible.
“We want to use this (space), we won’t have students here, but maybe it could be for the teachers’ break rooms,” and other needs, he said.
The basement tour was followed by a walk to the front of the school for the board to look over new LED lights in the hallway and the new security entrance. Next to the entrance is a painted sign that welcomes children to the school and is set in a walkway of colorful, creative rocks painted by students in the school.
Later, Ryne Wight, an associate with Clark Patterson Lee architect and engineering firm which is involved with the $16.1 million capital project of campuses, told the board that upgrades will include making the elementary campus more uniform in style. The district is considering a number of renovations at the campus that was initially constructed in 1958 and has had several add-ons over the past 61 years.
Giannicchi has said that a renovation project, which would help maintain the aging building, could be done with no tax increase. Areas of the building that are in real need of upgrades include the gymnasium, the kitchen and the courtyard.
“We’ve had our engineers walk through” and will create a master list of proposed plans, Wight said. He noted that a timeline for the project along with the proposed plan and costs could be put before the board in early 2020 for consideration.
During the regular meeting of the board, Giannicchi said administrators met with construction workers on the capital project, which is on target with work at both campuses.
In action items, the board approved several policies that included Policy 7221, which defines participation in graduation ceremonies and activities. The new policy changes graduation from Sundays, a long-held tradition, to Saturdays.
In personnel matters, the board approved tenure appointment to Jacyln Winship, a teacher in special education, effective Nov. 28.