BROOKLYN — The 2020 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship at Barclays Center has been canceled as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak are escalating.
A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade made the announcement Thursday as St. Bonaventure University, the fifth seed, was slated to face George Mason at 2:30 p.m. with no fans in the arena.
Now the tournament is off, along with other conference basketball tournaments, including the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, MAC and American. The Ivy League canceled its conference tournament Wednesday.
“The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus," the conference said in a statement. "Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council. These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”
Rhode Island Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn, chair of the Atlantic 10 athletic directors, said, "The athletic directors support this decision. Our top priority will always be the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans as a group. We’re all in agreement that this was the best decision during a very difficult time."