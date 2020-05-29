LITTLE VALLEY — The 2020 Cattaraugus County Fair has been canceled.
The announcement was made Wednesday night by the directors of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds.
“Due to the spread of COVID-19, the Cattaraugus County Fair has been closely monitoring CDC and IAFE recommendations, along with the phased reopening of NYS and what that means for mass gatherings this summer,” fair officials posted on Facebook.
“After careful consideration, the board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fair,” the statement reads.
Those who purchased tickets to the Justin Moore concert, should check their email from ETIX for instructions on refunds. ETIX phone number is 1-800-514-3849. “Justin Moore will be coming in 2021,” the statement said.
Also, Agricultural Society memberships will be transferred to 2021.
“There will be no horse or livestock shows on the grounds through August,” fair officials said.
The Cattaraugus County 4-H members with questions about the market class animal sale should contact the 4-H office. “We are working closely with 4-H to help exhibitors,” fair officials said.
“Please stay safe and enjoy your summer,” the statement from the Agricultural Society said. “We all look forward to seeing you at the 2021 fair.”
Agricultural Society president John Charlesworth was not available to comment on Thursday.
Contacted by the Olean Times Herald, Nell Fellows, Agricultural Society secretary, said, “At this time there are just too many unknowns to take the risk of planning and preparing for the fair and then either being forced to cancel at the last minute or opening and finding that no one would come. On the other side of it, we might have people come from far and wide unknowingly bringing the virus here thereby putting our county residents at risk.”
Fellows added, “We put the health and safety of our fair patrons, exhibitors, vendors and workers at the forefront each year and this unusual year is no exception. It wasn't an easy decision. But it was the best decision considering the current facts.”
Also canceled is the 2020 Freedom Daze at the fairgrounds over the Fourth of July.
Dick Rivers, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, said late Thursday that 4-H officials are looking to conduct an online auction of the 4-H market class animals that is usually held on Saturday of fair week.
“We had to cancel a horse show, too,” Rivers said. “All activities are canceled at the fairgrounds through August.”
Rivers said other counties are in the same boat as county fairs are being canceled due to the coronavirus. “We’re looking into what we can do online.”
After Thursday’s meeting with 4-H officers, staff and volunteers, it was decided to concentrate first on the market class animal auction, Rivers said.
Members of 4-H will be surveyed to see whether they prefer an online auction or to just go out and sell their animals on their own, Rivers said. “We’re going to present the options in a survey to 4-H members.”
The 4-Hers generally line up a buyer who knows how much they have invested in the animal and set a bid price. Anything can happen at the auction, however.
“The kids have a lot invested in their animals,” Rivers said. They count on the auction to pay off that investment and put a little something in the bank — often a college fund.
The 2019 market animal auction netted participants more than $175,000, Rivers said.
This year, between 140 and 150 4-H youths are raising 240 market class animals.
Rivers said details are yet to be worked out, but photos or video of each animal would be viewable online prior to and during the auction so the bidders could see the animals. “There would be a period of time when bids could be submitted.”
Rivers noted 4-H groups across the state are grappling with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. “No one has actually had an online auction yet,” he said. “I think we can organize it and make it work.”
Next on the Cattaraugus County 4-H officials’ agenda is online judging from everything to 4-H projects, to livestock.
“We’re going to discuss all that later,” Rivers said. “We have to get going on the animal auction first.”
Rivers said 4-H staff and volunteers have been presenting online programs during the pandemic. “We’ve done some live broadcasts on different topics too
“A lot of kids are excited every year about bringing projects and animals to the county fair,” Rivers said. “I don’t know how we can accommodate everything, but we’ll be looking at everything.”