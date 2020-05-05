OLEAN — During the shutdown of schools created by the pandemic, many parents have likely come to the realization of just how much it takes to teach their children everyday of the week, for months on end.
And because of that, schools in the Olean City School District are stepping up to honor educators during national Teacher Appreciation Week, observed May 4 through 8.
On Monday, Superintendent Rick Moore said the Olean school district wanted to “acknowledge all teachers during Teacher Appreciation week.
“During these unprecedented times, we cannot thank you enough for your dedication to our students and their families,” Moore said in a message to educators.
“You have truly gone the extra mile,” Moore said on behalf of the district administration staff and board of education.
Moore said the district will honor the teachers, and will encourage parents and students to honor them, as well, throughout the week.
“We’re going to do a number of things and we’ve encouraged parents to reach out to teachers, too, and let them know how much they’re appreciated,” he said.
Moore said teachers have been under-appreciated in their communities at times, but the current crisis has shed a new light on what they do.
“They’re cranking out (distance learning curriculum) like madmen right now and they’re working hard,” he continued.
Moore said he is certain that teachers and school districts are continuously challenged as the remote school year has extended from weeks into months.
“I think more than anything, we just want to let our teachers know that we’re thinking of them and we just want to reach out to them,” he added. “I really haven’t heard one negative statement about the teachers while this whole thing has been going on.”
Moore, who had taught in the classroom for many years, said he remembers how comments of appreciation from parents and students were very appreciated.
“When a parent called me and said ‘thank you,’ I felt like I’d gotten a million bucks, I just felt awesome,” he recalled.
Along those lines, Moore is hopeful that students and their parents will send handwritten notes of gratitude to their teachers, which can be mailed to their respective schools. He said students are also welcome to send short videos to their teachers as a show of gratitude. Signs for the teachers posted in front of homes in the community would also be appreciated.
Teachers who commented on appreciation week included Carrie Peters, a math teacher at the high school.
“I think as teachers we are always looking for validation that what we are doing is helping our students,” Peters said. “This week gives students and families that ‘open door’ to thank a teacher.
“When a student comes to me and says, ‘Mrs. Peters, you really are amazing,’ that right there is the greatest gift because I just made an impact on that student’s life.”
Peters also noted that the event is not about receiving gifts or cards, “it’s that genuine appreciation coming from students that makes the difference in my world.”
Chris Stavish, a business teacher at the high school said, “Teacher appreciation means more to me now than ever because I realize how much I truly do value every aspect of my school day.
“I value all of my students, my colleagues, and definitely all the wonderful happenings.”
Stavish said that in the past when she left school, she had a feeling of accomplishment.
“Now, we are seeking successful avenues for our students and for us,” Stavish said. “Today, during remote learning, we appreciate every moment that we hear from our students. We are thrilled when an assignment is completed, when an email is received or just a quick message showing that our students are thriving.”