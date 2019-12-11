OLEAN — As the holiday season approaches, the Olean YMCA will host its first Tumbling for Toys gymnastics event at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The event will feature demonstrations from participants and team members. Instead of an admission fee, the YMCAasks for donations of new toys to give to some of the area’s youth in need.
“Youngsters in our program are very excited to show their talents while helping other kids in the community,” said Christie Thornton, Olean YMCA associate executive director. “We are hopeful several community members can attend the event and collect as many toys as possible as we hope to brighten the holidays for kids in need.”
Megan Aiello, YMCA gymnastics coach, said the gymnasts are “thrilled” to showcase their hard work.
“They have been practing very hard to perfect their routines to help some of the kids in the community,” she said.
For information on Tumbling for Toys, visit www.twintiersymca.org or call 373-2400.