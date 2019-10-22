To most people who follow weather events, a Nor’easter is a deep, low-pressure system making its way up the East Coast that dumps large amounts of wet snow on cities as the warm water from the Atlantic Ocean meets the cold air over the land.
But what if the same low pressure system makes its way up the East Coast in autumn and just dumps rain, is it still a Nor’easter? The answer is yes, but it was anyone’s guess as to how subtropical storm Melissa would impact the hawk migration in Cape May, N.J., as it churned up the coast when I was there in early October.
What began with Pete Dunne sitting in a lifeguard chair counting hawks in the 1970s has become ground zero for fall hawk watching in North America. The lifeguard chair is gone but in its place is a large, fully handicapped-accessible platform where hundreds of people come and go each day to watch birds of prey and listen to trained naturalists describe what birds are being seen as they fly overhead and how to tell one from another.
But aside from the hawk watch platform, there is a museum, historic lighthouse, sand dunes, miles of walking trails, a World War II bunker where big guns once protected the mouth of the Delaware Bay and dolphins. Well, the dolphins are hit or miss and are more likely to be seen from the smaller platform at the foot of Coral Avenue — but they’re well worth waiting for if you have the time.
In addition to the trails in Cape May State Park itself, there is a connector trail that follows the sand dunes to the South Cape May Meadows, a large area with trails and wetlands owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy. The Meadows, as they’re called, also has a hawk watching platform but most of the interest at The Meadows is around marsh birds and songbirds.
A four-minute drive from The Meadows is Higbee Beach, which, among other things, is a nudist beach where bathers don’t always appreciate fully-clothed birders scanning the beach with high-powered binoculars. And the truth is most of the birds at Higbee are nowhere near the beach. What makes Higbee such an important destination for birds and birders alike is the large tracts of fields, meadows and forests that attract thousands of song birds in migration as they put on weight for the next leg of their journey while trying to avoid the hawks flying overhead.
Higbee borders on the New Jersey terminus of the Cape May to Lewes, Delaware Ferry and some birders take the ferry hoping to see ocean birds without paying for a specialized seabird excursion and, depending on how stormy it is over the ocean, I’m told that sea birds may move into the relative calm of the Delaware Bay.
And if all else fails, Nummy Island is just up the coast from Cape May and it’s a great location for finding herons, egrets, shorebirds and gulls.
So with all that to choose from, I knew that whatever direction subtropical storm Melissa chose to churn, I’d be able to find interesting birds and maybe some dolphins.
The first thing I did when I arrived was check the weather. It was obvious from the pounding surf that Melissa was strengthening but I didn’t know how quickly it was moving up the coast. If it stalled off the New Jersey coast it would probably reduce the migration to a trickle as birds stayed away from the coast in favor of a more inland migration route.
When I got up the next morning, the northeast wind that defines a Nor’easter was still strong but the night had been clear so I headed for Higbee hoping that there had been a good songbird migration overnight. I got there a little late but people were already leaving, which meant the flight was light, but since I had spent close to eight hours in the car the day before I used the time to get some exercise and hiked through the fields, forest and meadows. I was surprised to see no yellow-rumped warblers, which are usually abundant at that time of year. As it turned out, I saw less than a dozen the whole week that I was there, which may have been a result of the winds keeping the birds on a more inland flight path and away from the coast.
I then headed to Cape May Point State Park, reasoning that with strong northeast winds, overcast skies and spotty showers, there might be a good peregrine falcon flight, since they seem to like unsettled weather. True to form, peregrines were flying through, giving good looks to people on the platform, with the official counter tallying 25 for the day.
The next morning I went straight to The Meadows and the hawk flight was getting going early as sharp-shinned hawks, Cooper’s hawks, northern harriers, American kestrels and osprey were moving. The hawks made the songbirds skittish but there were large numbers of swamp sparrows, song sparrows and northern mockingbirds, but even the mockers, which are usually the boldest birds on the beach, were taking cover either because of the hawks or the strong northeast winds.
After The Meadows, I headed to the small platform on the dunes at the foot of Coral Avenue thinking that the strong winds might have pushed sea birds into Delaware Bay, but the official counter reported only parasitic jaegers, which are fairly common along the Jersey shore. Otherwise, there were large numbers of Forster’s terns, laughing gulls, herring gulls and hundreds of tree swallows streaming by just above our heads. There were also a few dolphins.
Northeast winds continued for the rest of the week, but on Thursday the sun made an appearance for the first time all week as Melissa moved farther up the coast and the hawks responded with a big flight. Sharp-shinned hawks began appearing everywhere with lines of five to 10 birds streaming through. Bald eagles and turkey vultures also had big flights, as did American kestrels.
When it was all over, the official counter tallied more than 1,100 sharp-shinned hawks and more than 700 Cooper’s hawks on the day.
September and October are the busiest times at the Cape May hawk watch, but there’ll be counters on the platform until early December and, depending on the weather, it’s possible to see strong flights right up to Thanksgiving.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)