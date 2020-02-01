Pop quiz: When is a red-tailed hawk not a red-tailed hawk?
While you ruminate on that tricky question consider that most birds of prey — including the red-tailed hawk — do not reach full maturity for at least one year. Some, including the bald eagle, may take up to five years to reach full maturity.
It’s generally fairly easy to tell an immature bird of prey from a mature one by the color and pattern of their feathers. For example, in the case of the bald eagle, the full white feathers on the head and tail tell them apart from bald eagles that are not yet mature, which tend to have a more mottled appearance.
So when is a red-tailed hawk not a red-tailed hawk? The answer is when it’s an immature red-tailed hawk since the immatures do not have the bright red tail that the adults have, which can make them more difficult to identify.
Red-tailed hawks are our most frequently seen bird of prey because they’ve adapted well to human development and can be seen perched in wide-open areas and along roadsides. So when I saw a stocky bird of prey hunting the fields on either side of the road near the Olean Times Herald on Route 16 on multiple days this winter, it made sense that it was probably a red-tailed hawk — particularly because it often perched conspicuously on one of the street lights in that part of the city.
And although I hadn’t gotten a good look at it — let alone its tail — it made sense that if it was a red-tailed hawk, it was immature because it was hunting in a busy area that an adult bird would probably avoid.
As luck would have it, the hawk was perched in a tree along the dikes one sunny afternoon so I was able to pull into a parking lot and get a good look at the back of the bird. Although the brown tail with barring puzzled me at first, I was able to clinch the identification when the bird flew. I also noticed that songbirds in the area didn’t seem at all concerned with the presence of the hawk, suggesting it wasn’t a hawk that would typically prey on small birds.
If you’ve ever taken a close look at a red-tailed hawk and compared it with other hawks, you’ll understand why they typically hunt rodents from a perch in wide-open areas. In the first place, they’re large and bulky by bird standards and their tail is relatively short. That means they’re strong flyers even in windy conditions, but the short tail limits their maneuverability. It’s easier for them to pounce on prey from above than it is to chase after it and catch it on the wing the way a falcon might — using great bursts of speed — or the way a sharp-shinned hawk might, using it’s long tail as a rudder to slip through very tight spaces in pursuit of prey.
Of course, just when we think we’ve figured out how birds are supposed to behave, they do something that goes against all of the rules that we’ve established for them.
So when Brad Barnes, who works as a paralegal in my office, told me that a hawk had gotten into his friend’s chicken coop, the last bird that came to mind was a red-tailed hawk because it didn’t fit the pattern of pouncing on rodents from above. Rather, I was thinking an immature Coopers hawk or even the holy grail of woodland birds, the Northern goshawk, both of which readily chase chickens.
But when Brad showed me a photo of the understandably upset hawk, it was clear it was not only a red-tailed but it was an adult red-tailed hawk. Getting trapped in a chicken coop couldn’t be put down to youthful indiscretion.
But it was the behavior of the humans that really got my attention. It’s probably fair to say that most people who find a hawk in their chicken coop wouldn’t be benevolent towards the intruder, but I’m told that Kyle Lowe, the owner of the chickens and the coop, went to great lengths to make sure the bird not only escaped — but escaped fully intact. It then flew up into a nearby tree to pull itself together, but not before it was seen by the resident crows, which began dive-bombing the hawk. That’s what crows do when they see a bird they don’t like.
Oh, and the chickens were unharmed.
I like bird stories that have a happy ending and it’s important to remember that birds of prey are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Act, so it’s unlawful to harm them.
And while it might seem like spring is a long way off, if you’re accustomed to looking for red-tailed hawks along the highway, you may have noticed that they’re starting to pair up, which means they’re beginning to establish territory and nesting won’t be too far off.
Although the plumage of the male and female are essentially the same, the female is the larger of the two and the size difference is very noticeable when the two are seen together.
And while driving to Salamanca recently, I noticed two adult bald eagles hanging around the well-known nest along the Allegheny River on the Seneca Territory, so even though it’s late January, birds are responding to the longer days and shorter nights with territorial behavior.
If you want to know what a red-tailed hawk sounds like when it’s soaring overhead, you can hear their vocalizations at allaboutbirds.org or just watch any of the Westerns from the 1950s or 1960s, because it seems like a red-tailed hawk can always be heard screeching overhead.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)