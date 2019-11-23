I hope that you have a wonderful holiday and you are able to spend precious time with family and friends. Whether or not you follow any of my Thanksgiving healthy food ideas, here are a couple that you can use any time of the year.
If you have any leftovers from your Thanksgiving meal, this suggestion is not only quick and easy, but nutritious too. That is the goal, to not only eat healthy but to be efficient in the kitchen as well.
Certainly, you can use any leftover turkey in sandwiches. Make them with low-calorie multi-grain breads. Two slices of such bread will only account for 90 calories versus the typical 200-250 in other breads or rolls. Layer a few lettuce or kale leaves and two teaspoons of mashed seasoned avocado and you have yourself a really good lunch.
Turkey vegetable soup is always a good option. With low-sodium chicken or turkey broth, add shredded or cubed turkey and leftover vegetables and warm them through. If you don’t have any leftover vegetables, use a frozen bag of mixed vegetables and you’re good to go. Season as you like, but if you like the soup a little thicker, add a handful of lentils in and cook for about an hour on medium heat.
For dinner, I suggest a turkey stir-fry and this is just as easy. Use the following recipe to serve four, a very healthy option for your leftovers.
Turkey Stir-fry
About 1 pound of shredded or cubed leftover turkey
About 4 cups of frozen stir-fry vegetables
2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup chicken or turkey stock
2 teaspoons ginger
1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes (optional) or a bit more if you like it really spicy
Freshly ground black pepper
Whisk together the soy sauce, syrup, chicken stock, ginger, garlic, red and black peppers, and set aside.
Heat the oil in a large pan or wok and cook the shredded turkey and the frozen vegetables for 3–4 minutes until everything is hot. At this time, if you have any leftover vegetables, you may stir them in also.
Now add 1/2 cup of the sauce and heat through, stirring constantly — about another minute. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)