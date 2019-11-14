ST. BONAVENTURE — The internationally acclaimed duo of violinist Barbara Luisi and pianist Alessandro Taverna will present “Music from Les Images-Encore and Mozart Sonatas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
It is the third concert in the 2019-20 Friends of Good Music performance season.
Luisi and Taverna are exploring the repertoire of favorite short pieces of music by famous composers. Their program “Les Images….Encore!” was recently presented in a celebrated appearance at Teatro La Fenice, the famed opera house in Venice, Italy.
As a fine arts photographer, Luisi was represented at the Quick Center in two well-received exhibitions: “Pearls, Tears of the Sea,” in 2013, and “The Spiritual South,” in 2017. She also curated the photo exhibition “Microcosm,” on view now at the Quick Center. She has published several photo books and has enjoyed great success in photo exhibitions around the world.
In her second career as a musician, she was a member of several important European orchestras, and performed with chamber music ensembles and as soloist. She plays a Giovanni Grancino violin from 1700.
Born in Venice, Taverna established his international career by winning major prizes at the Minnesota Piano-e-Competition, the London International Piano Competition, the Leeds International Piano Competition and the Busoni Piano Competition in Bolzano, Italy.
He has performed in some of the most important concert halls including, in Italy: Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, Teatro San Carlo in Naples, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, and Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome; the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria; in Germany: Konzerthaus Berlin, and Gasteig in Munich; in England, London’s Wigmore Hall and Royal Festival Hall, as well as Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool; Salle Cortot in Paris; and Musashino Hall in Tokyo.
For tickets and information, call The Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.
For each Friends of Good Music performance The Quick Center will open its galleries one hour before the performance and keep them open throughout the intermission. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Museum admission is free and open to the public year round. For more information, visit www.sbu.edu/quickcenter.