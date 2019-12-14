SENECA FALLS — Bedford Falls may be a fictional place in the classic Christmas movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” but it closely resembles Seneca Falls of the 1940s.
Frances Barbieri, executive director of the Seneca Falls Historical Society, says that evidence is strong, even if circumstantial, that Seneca Falls provided the basis for Bedford Falls to movie director Frank Capra.
The annual Wonderful Life Festival is this weekend in the place many people here are convinced was the setting for the 1946 movie starring Capra drove through the village en route to visiting relatives in Auburn in the 1940s, reportedly getting his hair cut at Tommy Bellissima’s Barber Shop and taking note of the canal running through the middle of the village, one of several similarities between Seneca Falls and fictional Bedford Falls.
Capra died in 1991 without saying if Seneca Falls was his inspiration for Bedford Falls. His granddaughter, Monica Capra Hodges, will come to Seneca Falls for the festival, as will Mary Owen, daughter of actress Donna Reed, who played Mary Bailey in the movie.
Karolyn Grimes, who played little Zuzu Bailey in the movie, has been here every year since the festival began. Jeanine Roose, who played Violet Bick, will be here, as will Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy Bailey.
In a Dec. 6, 2018, article on the website www.whatitmeanstobeamerican.org., Barbieri makes these connections:
• Both are set in Upstate New York, near Rochester and Elmira, both of which are referenced in the movie dialogue.
• Seneca Falls had a train run to Buffalo, as did Bedford Falls.
• The main street in Bedford Falls is Genesee Street, like Fall Street today, which was part of the old Genesee Turnpike.
• Both had canals and were mill towns that attracted immigrants.
• Similarities in buildings of 1940s Seneca Falls and the Bedford Falls set on the RKO Ranch in Encino, Calif. for the movie.
• Both had a building and loan company, a department store, globe street lamps, a median down a portion of the main street, the railroad station similarities, Cayuga Street homes, particularly the Partridge home at 54 Cayuga, similar to the old Granville House where George and Mary Bailey settled.
• The bridge may be the most obvious connection. Both had steel truss bridges over the canal. The movie had the angel Clarence, Seneca Falls has Antonio Varacalli, who died in 1917 when he jumped from the bridge to save a suicidal woman.
• Similarities between Norman J. Gould, owner of Goulds Pumps, and Mr. Potter.
• Similarities between John Rumsey, a local manufacturer who loaned his employees money to build homes, and George Bailey. A section of Seneca Falls is still called Rumseyville.
• Capra visited Seneca Falls in 1945, a year before the movie was made, en route to visiting family in Auburn. Local barber Tom Bellissima recalled cutting his hair.
• Grimes, who played Zuzu, has been coming for the Wonderful Life Festival every year since 2002 and believes it is the setting for Bedford Falls.