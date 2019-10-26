HOUGHTON — The U.S. Navy Band Commodores will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Houghton College’s Wesley Chapel.
The Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the very best of big band jazz — for the Navy and the nation — for more than 40 years. Formed in 1969, this 18-member group continues the jazz big band legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world.
Their concerts are an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, exciting jazz vocal arrangements, as well as fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today.
The concert features free admission, but tickets are still required for seating purposes. To reserve tickets, visit the music department section of the Houghton College website, or visit the welcome desk in the Reinhold Campus Center, (585) 567-9200.