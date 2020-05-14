The saying goes that we all knew who the weird kid was in school, and if you can’t figure out who the weird kid was, then it was you. I was the weird kid from time to time, and I knew who the weird kids were when it wasn’t me.
“Troop Zero” is the perfect film for us weirdos who didn’t fit in with the popular kids, but had just as much fun in our own circle.
As a story of a misfit Girl Scout-type troop in the 1970s American South, there are dozens of opportunities to play into the stereotypes today’s audiences expect, but they are subverted almost every time for a smart and subtle look at complex people in clichéd situations.
“Troop Zero” is a great example of setting a story in the past to tell a contemporary story through a historic lens. While the fashion, the music, the cars and the language may be out of style, some battles that people have been fighting forever just don’t go away. In a way, it’s good to get a reminder that people cared about the underdogs then and they still do today.
Combining a cast of A-list stars with a group of girls and one boy who ooze charisma with a knack for comedy, almost every performance drives this paint-by-numbers screenplay into an enjoyable and heartwarming story for all the misfits, weirdos, freaks, geeks and losers to know we aren’t alone.
It’s 1977 and NASA is making the Voyager Golden Record, a time-capsule of sounds and images launched into space and intended for extraterrestrial life. And in rural Wiggly, Georgia, 10-year-old Christmas Flint (played by Mckenna Grace) is determined to be on that record and make contact with aliens.
After learning that the town’s Birdie Scout troop is heading to a statewide talent competition, and first prize is recording the winning troop on the record, Christmas and a group of elementary-school misfits band together to form their own troop of Birdie Scouts, Troop Zero, under the leadership of her lawyer father’s secretary Miss Rayleen (Viola Davis).
With no help from the other Birdie Scouts’ leader and elementary school principal, Miss Massey (Allison Janney), but supported by Christmas’s patient but aloof father, Ramsey (Jim Gaffigan), the troop of girls and one boy discover that what makes them outcasts in town is just the kind of unique spirit that could lead them to the Golden Record prize.
While the film works for weird kids and adults of all types, the story is really about and for pre-teen girls, likely taking personal inspiration from the filmmakers. “Troop Zero” comes from female directing duo Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, collectively known as Bert & Bertie. They’ve been working in the industry for over a decade, mostly on short films and video games, but this is their first feature film and they come out swinging with style.
The screenplay is by Lucy Alibar, inspired by her 2010 play “Christmas and Jubilee Behold The Meteor Shower.” Alibar is best known for her co-written Oscar-nominated screenplay “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” another story about a weird little girl growing up in the south. Although only her second screenplay, Alibar has already developed a needed voice for these types of characters.
And what a collection of characters they are. Unsurprisingly, Davis, Janney and Gaffigan give phenomenal comedic performances, with just a hint of soul-crushing drama, that makes these cartoony depictions feel like we’ve known them our whole lives. While they each represent a different kind of adult most kids have to deal with, it’s really the kids who shine.
At only 13 years old, Grace is already a veteran actor in the business, acting in many highly acclaimed TV shows and hit movies over the past few years. As the emotional center, we root for her despite all her embarrassing quirks because of her positive spirit and understanding demeanor. Combined with the other misfit kids — including a boy interested in fashion, a girl who is the school bully and a shy evangelical girl — these butt-of-the-joke characters quickly become our heroes.
Despite its good intentions and positive messages, the story does follow a fairly predictable plot, not unlike an underdog sports film, which can be boring at times. But with such a fun and funny cast elevating it, “Troop Zero” is a sweet and sappy celebration of weirdness.