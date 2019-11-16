This is week three in my hope to help you create a healthier Thanksgiving meal. Today I offer you a pumpkin pie recipe without a crust.
Think about it. Not all crusts are alike and some aren’t very good, either, so let’s eliminate those extra ingredients — and calories.
This “pie” is simple to make but it is much like the traditional version we’re all accustomed to. It does have a bit of sugar but not much, and the flour called for isn’t a great deal. However, if you don’t have any of the suggested flours, don’t go out and buy something. Use the all-purpose flour because it is only 1/3 of a cup.
If prepared with fat-free evaporated milk, one slice of this pie is only 150 calories with plenty of vitamin A and calcium. It’s a great ending to a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. I hope you enjoy!
Stay tuned for next week’s column where we’ll talk about leftovers.
NO CRUST PUMPKIN “PIE” (Makes 10-inch pie)
Ingredients:
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
2 tsp baking powder
1/3 cup flour, such as spelt, oat, sorghum or almond
1/3 cup sugar of choice
Pinch uncut stevia OR 2 extra tbsp sugar
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
1 cup milk of choice, unsweetened almond milk preferably
1 tbsp flaxmeal if you have it OR 2 tsp cornstarch (can be omitted if pie will be served in a bowl)
2 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
3 tablespoons finely chopped pecans, optional
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 F, and grease a 10- or 9-inch round pan. In a large mixing bowl, combine first 7 ingredients, and stir very well. In a separate bowl, combine all liquid ingredients with the flax, and whisk. Pour wet into dry, stir to combine, then pour into the pan and bake 35 minutes. (It’ll still be gooey after baking, but that’s OK.)
Allow to cool completely before transferring uncovered to the fridge to “set” for at least 6 hours before trying to slice. As you serve the slices, you may top each with a teaspoon of pecans. Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)