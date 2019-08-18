I didn’t plant a garden this year. Just too busy.
But ... several of my friends have had beautiful gardens and with all the rain we had in June, there is an abundance of vegetables, especially zucchini. My friends have been all too eager to bestow their extra squashes to me.
There are some great recipes for zucchini bread but I thought I would like to fix an old standby — stuffed zucchini.
Now, many people stuff it with vegetables and sausage. I have made it with chicken sausage and vegetables and that is very good. But this time, I wanted to make it even healthier so instead of a meat, I added quinoa for filler. Season it well and you have the perfect healthy meal. You can use rice too, if you don’t like quinoa.
Here is my suggestion for this month’s healthy recipe and a way to use up all those zucchinis you have grown. Enjoy!!
VEGETARIAN STUFFED ZUCCHINI
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
2 Small to Medium Zucchinis
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Half cup diced Vidalia onion (or other sweet onion)
2 medium garlic cloves, finely minced
1 cup sweet red pepper, diced
1 1/2 cups diced Crimini mushrooms
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Half teaspoon Kosher salt
Quarter teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1 cup cooked quinoa or rice
Quarter cup grated Parmesan cheese
One-eighth cup grated Romano cheese
Tomato sauce (jar)
Additional grated Parmesan cheese to sprinkle over the cooked zucchini
Directions
n Preheat oven to 375 degrees
n Trim the stem from the zucchini. Cut about 1/2 off the top of each zucchini horizontally. Then cut a small horizontal sliver from the bottom so that the zucchini will sit flat. Cut the tops to 1/4 inch dice and set aside.
n Using a small paring knife, cut around inside of squash. Then, using a melon baller, scoop out inside until the squash resembles a canoe. Try not to cut through to the bottom.
n In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook two minutes. Add garlic, red pepper, mushrooms, quinoa or rice, and cut up zucchini tops. Mix to combine and saute one more minute.
n Remove mixture from the heat and add spices and cheeses. Mix well.
n Divide the filling between the two zucchinis. Fill and press into the cavities of the squash.
n Spoon a little of your favorite jar tomato sauce (about a 1/4 cup) in the pan and place the zucchinis on top of the sauce.
n Layer the tops of the zucchinis with a little more sauce (1/4 to 1/2 cup). Don’t drown it.
n Bake for 35 -40 minutes uncovered. Try not to over cook, otherwise the zucchini will start to sag and he filling will not stay in.
n As soon as the zucchini come out of the oven, sprinkle the tops with a little more Parmesan cheese and serve. Enjoy!
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)