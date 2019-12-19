The older I get, the more I approach Christmas and the New Year by reflecting on the precious gift of time God has given us. When I think about this gift of time, I remember a poem and a song called “Time Is” by Henry Van Dyke, best known for writing the lyrics to the hymn Joyful, “Joyful, We Adore Thee.”
“Time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity.” (Some versions of the poem have the word “not” instead of “eternity”.)
His poem forms the basis for a song, also called “Time Is,” by It’s a Beautiful Day, one of my favorite rock groups.
Have you ever been in this situation? Someone acts out or says something very frustrating, usually quite negative, and you think to yourself, “I don’t have time for this stuff.” Or maybe, “I’m too old for this stuff.” Perhaps you say it a little differently, but the sentiment expresses the idea that our time is precious and we should not waste it.
Or maybe we catch ourselves “passing the time.” We treat time as something to be endured or just gotten through. Often we do things without enjoying them. We repeat the same stuff over and over. While it is fun to binge-watch our favorite TV series, we must take care that it doesn’t replace vital human activity and interaction.
Nor should we rush thorough things without joy to get them done because we are so busy.
Time is so precious that we must infuse it with love. And this love is more than a feeling. Love is an act of the will that seeks the well-being of another. We must nurture and develop our capacity to love. As Robin Sharma says, “Small actions of improvement repeated daily over time will yield great results. If we start infusing our time with love each day and building on that, we will grow in our ability to love.”
When we fill our time with love, we live in harmony with God’s purposes for us. God sent Jesus into the world to show God’s love for us and give us foundation for our lives.
Every time I say this someone asks, “But what of the people who are just not loveable?” For God, those people are loveable. But for us, because of past experiences, some people are toxic to be around. They almost always bring us down with their bitterness and venom. We cannot spend the majority of our precious time with them or we will become infected. But we can love them. We can will, work and pray for their well-being, even if we can’t be around them all the time.
And that, too, is a good use of our love-filled time.