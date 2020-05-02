Jim Eckstrom, editor of the Olean Times Herald, wrote a column last fall about seeing river otters in the Allegheny National Forest while fishing the Kinzua Creek and regretted that he didn’t have a camera with him because it was a once-in-a-lifetime look at the secretive world of the elusive otters.
When I read it, I remember thinking there isn’t a wildlife photographer alive who hasn’t had that experience at least once — or more than once.
The first time I wished I had a camera was when I was an undergraduate student at the State University of New York College at Oswego, located on the south shore of Lake Ontario. I have many good memories of being a student there — and, no, I didn’t know Jerry Seinfeld, even though we shared the same dormitory.
But the memory that stands out is seeing a snowy owl on top of the student union building. It was daytime and it was snowing like crazy — not unusual in Oswego — and about 20 students stood in awe of this owl. I remember thinking no one will believe this — and no one did.
The second time I’d wished I had a camera was another owl — a barred owl — that flew right in at eye level while I was hiking in Allegany State Park. I had just started birding so I knew what I was looking at and I froze as I stared into that bird’s spooky dark eyes that seemed to capture everything that is mysterious about the forest. It’s an experience I won’t forget but it would be nice to have a picture.
The next time I didn’t have a camera, I was parked on the shores of Lake Erie in Buffalo hoping for a glimpse of a reported gyrfalcon. It was in the days when my life list of birds was driving most of my birding activity, and I’d already notched prairie falcon, peregrine falcon, merlin and American kestrel and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to possibly see North America’s largest and most powerful falcon that spends most of its time in Iceland.
It was one of those freezing-cold February days when there wasn’t a cloud in the sky and I sat in my vehicle watching the grain elevators where the bird had been reported. But my mind was wandering to a time many years before when I was working in a factory on the lakefront and was trapped in the building by the Blizzard of ’77. Police had closed the roads.
I was just about to give up my vigil when a large, white bird soared around the end of the grain elevators and perched. The sight of that bird against the blue sky is burned into my memory and even though the bird was far away, if I’d had a camera, it was the kind of shot that would have meant everything to me — even if it meant nothing to anyone else.
And it’s not just birds of prey that “got away.” Years ago, I was hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks and followed the John’s Brook approach to the peak called Lower Wolf Jaw. In those days I actually had a camera with a good lens but decided against taking it with me on the hike because of the added weight and the misguided notion that I wouldn’t see any birds on the mountain that I couldn’t see elsewhere.
When I reached the top I was taking in the sweet aroma of the balsam fir trees when I heard something that sounded almost — but not quite — familiar. Looking around I saw a family of boreal chickadees flitting through the trees and I couldn’t believe that I had left my camera in my car. It’s true that boreal chickadees can be seen at the top of Whiteface Mountain, which has a road to the top, but it’s not the same as being alone at treeline with just the noisy little chickadees almost within reach.
One of my worst experiences of that kind came some years ago when I was again hiking in Allegany State Park and walked into a grove of hemlock trees when movement caught my eye. I turned and saw a northern goshawk drop from a branch onto the ground. I was no more than 15 feet away from the bird and even though it was a gray day and even grayer in the grove, a picture would have helped save the memory.
The bird, which was an adult, showed virtually no fear of my presence even though I stood there for five minutes. Goshawks are well known for aggressively defending their nests but this was early autumn and this bird was just passing through. The worst part was that it was in the early days of smartphones and even though I had my phone with me I never thought to use the camera.
I’m happy to say that I’ve learned from these experiences to always have my camera handy and so I’ve managed to get images of some — but not all — of the birds I’ve mentioned here but there are still those times when circumstances conspire against getting the shot.
Recently, I was birding in a nearby wetland where I had seen greater and lesser yellowlegs, which are one of our earliest shorebirds. Neither bird nests in our area so the only chance of seeing them is in spring and fall migration and when I do find them, it’s usually less than four or five individual birds.
But on one recent morning I happened to look up and saw 15 greater yellowlegs flying low in a loose formation looking as though they were coming in for a landing. I reached for my camera but got caught up in the strap and by the time I got on the birds their gray bodies against a gray sky was too much for the autofocus on my camera and away they went.
I hung around for 30 minutes or so hoping they’d come back but they were heading north to their breeding grounds and had no interest in coming back. I left the area thinking there must be a name for the special kind of folly that makes me think nature will cooperate with humans.
But none of this has dampened my enthusiasm to get out there and keep trying for that perfect shot. With our favorite songbirds already on their way here, spring birding is the perfect time to practice social distancing or, if you’d rather not go outside, put out the hummingbird feeder or some orange slices or jelly for the Baltimore orioles. Spring is here.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
