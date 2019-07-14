In the last column I discussed birding by ear, which is an important skill to develop for anyone who wants to identify birds after the leaves have come out.
But what I didn’t reveal is that, like a lot of middle-aged men, I’ve lost the ability to hear bird songs in the higher frequency ranges, which can be quite a few birds in our area. But even when I was young and new to birding in my 30s I had trouble hearing some of our warblers, which may have been the result of too many concerts at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park in the ’70s.
I think my ears are still ringing from the Emerson, Lake and Palmer show.
If you want to test your own hearing in the high range of bird songs I suggest you visit the Cornell Lab of Ornithology website called Allaboutbirds.org and listen to the song of the black and white warbler or the blackburnian warbler, or, if you really want to challenge yourself, the blackpoll warbler. I used to be able to hear all three of those pretty well but now they have to be really close — and even then I’ll probably miss them.
What I like about Allaboutbirds.org is that if I hear a bird that I can’t quite place, I’ll use Allaboutbirds.org to try to pin it down. That happened in May when I was in one of my favorite birding areas and heard something that was pretty loud but just wasn’t familiar to me. Using a process of elimination based on the time of year, the type of habitat and what I knew it was not — which can be just as important as knowing what it is — I was able to narrow it down to northern waterthrush, but it took three trips over two days to identify the bird using the songs on Allaboutbirds.org.
In our area we have both the Louisiana waterthrush and the northern waterthrush, and each has very specific — and different — habitat requirements. The Louisiana nests near running water while the northern prefers areas of standing water in wooded swamps, of which there are many this year because of all the rain, and if it nests in an area that then dries up, it will move to wetter areas to find food for young.
Another bird identification app that’s produced by the Cornell Lab is called Merlin Bird ID and it’s free and surprisingly useful. The app asks five questions including location of the bird sighting (city or zip code), date that the bird was seen, size of the bird as compared to common shapes of birds, the primary colors and whether it was at a feeder, is soaring or is in a tree or bush. I ran a few tests using the app and it was right all of the time, which is fairly remarkable given that it’s only five questions. If the app has a limitation it’s that you have to be able to see the bird pretty clearly, which can be difficult if the bird is at the top of a tree or flitting through a bush, but if it’s at your feeder or standing still, Merlin Bird ID can be pretty helpful.
A free app that wasn’t as helpful for me is called Birdsnap. With Birdsnap the idea is to take a picture of the bird with your phone and then load it into Birdsnap and tap on the eye of the bird and Birdsnap will evaluate that area of the picture and identify the bird. It sounds good but I found it very difficult to get a decent shot of a bird on my phone, so it just wasn’t very practical for me. Still, it keys in on one of the surest ways to identify a bird, which is to look at the head because, with some very important exceptions, bill shape and size and head markings are unique from one species to the next.
There are also lots of apps that act as field guides on your phone, which is easier than carrying a book or two into the field, but as with any field guide it helps to have some idea of what you’re seeing or hearing before you dive into a field guide.
One field guide app that gets a lot of attention is the Audubon Bird Guide, but I haven’t used it.
Another one that I have not tried is Song Sleuth but, according to what I’ve read about it, the app listens to the birds that are around you in the field and then suggests possible matches, and once a match is established, the built-in Sibley Field Guide provides images and other information about the bird. Purists might regard Song Sleuth as cheating but if it gets more people interested in birds and birding, I’m all for it.
Another app that gets a lot of attention is ebird, which is another creation of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and, in the interests of full disclosure, I’ll admit that I use the web version of ebird regularly to report the birds I’ve seen in the field, whether it’s in Colorado, New Jersey, the Great Plains or here in Cattaraugus County. I regard it as an important tool but I’ll also admit to a certain amount of concern for the same reason people are expressing concern over large internet-based companies. Too much information in the control of a handful of people can be both a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how the data is used, and ebird has a huge amount of real time data from all over the world. Still, it provides an important platform for birders to record sightings that didn’t really exist before ebird.
One of the appealing aspects of birding is that we don’t need a lot of “stuff” to make it happen. A pair of binoculars and a field guide and we’re good to go. And now, with one or two free apps, we can leave the field guide at home and travel even lighter.
Now all I have to do is get this ringing out of my ears.
Some of the birds mentioned can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadow steward/.
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)