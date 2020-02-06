Western New York fans of The Rolling Stones can get satisfaction out of the fact that the iconic band will play New Era Field on June 6.
The Stones officially announced their 2020 "No Filter Tour" dates Thursday, confirming the Orchard Park stop. The show at the Buffalo Bills' stadium is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s only Upstate New York stop and one of just 15 tour shows scheduled in North America.
“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America,” Mick Jagger, who returned to performing last year after heart surgery, said in a statement, “and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!”
Keith Richards added, “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!”
Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. through rollingstones.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages are available; pre-sale tickets will be available Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. to American Express Card Members.
The Stones, who last played Buffalo in 2015, first teased the Buffalo concert announcement with billboards featuring their famous tongue logo and phrases like “Let’s spend the night together,” “emotional rescue” and “get what you need.” All three are lyrics from Rolling Stones songs.
The Stones, featuring Jagger, Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1969 album, “Let It Bleed,” featuring the title track and “Honky Tonk Women.” The British rockers have released 30 studio albums, featuring hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Wild Horses,” “Paint It Black,” “Street Fighting Man,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
The "No Filter Tour" dates:
May 8 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
May 29 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
JUNE 6 – ORCHARD PARK @ NEW ERA FIELD
June 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 14 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
June 19 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
July 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 5 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium