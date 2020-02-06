The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are coming to New Era Field in Orchard Park on June 6.

 Photo by Dave Hogan

Western New York fans of The Rolling Stones can get satisfaction out of the fact that the iconic band will play New Era Field on June 6.

The Stones officially announced their 2020 "No Filter Tour" dates Thursday, confirming the Orchard Park stop. The show at the Buffalo Bills' stadium is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s only Upstate New York stop and one of just 15 tour shows scheduled in North America.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America,” Mick Jagger, who returned to performing last year after heart surgery, said in a statement, “and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!”

Keith Richards added, “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. through rollingstones.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages are available; pre-sale tickets will be available Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. to American Express Card Members.

The Stones, who last played Buffalo in 2015, first teased the Buffalo concert announcement with billboards featuring their famous tongue logo and phrases like “Let’s spend the night together,” “emotional rescue” and “get what you need.” All three are lyrics from Rolling Stones songs.

The Stones, featuring Jagger, Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1969 album, “Let It Bleed,” featuring the title track and “Honky Tonk Women.” The British rockers have released 30 studio albums, featuring hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Wild Horses,” “Paint It Black,” “Street Fighting Man,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

The "No Filter Tour" dates:

May 8 – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

JUNE 6 – ORCHARD PARK @ NEW ERA FIELD

June 10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...