I have given you a few recipes for sweet potatoes in the past and have recounted their valuable addition to our diet regimens but honestly, it bears repeating. So forgive me if you have heard this before from me.
You can inexpensively add sweet potatoes to your family’s diet and give them a host of health benefits at the same time. They are delicious and there are countless ways to prepare them.
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamins A and D and they are rich in manganese, B6 and potassium, to name a few more. They are very rich in beta carotene, which supports good vision and our overall health by aiding to strengthen our immune systems. Loaded with antioxidants and fiber, they are also advantageous to gut health and they protect us from free radicals.
In short, they are very valuable to our well being.
Today, I am giving you two recipes. Please try them because not only do I think you will like them but I think that they will become a staple in your weekly meal regimen.
HASSELBACK SWEET POTATOES (serves 4)
Ingredients
2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for baking sheet
2 tbsp. pure maple syrup
1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
4 small sweet potatoes (about 2 1/2 pounds total), halved lengthwise
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F with an oven rack in the top third. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet. Combine oil, maple syrup, and thyme in a bowl.
2. Working with one potato half at a time, place a wooden spoon on each side of potato, and cut slits 1/4 to 1/8 inch apart crosswise down rounded side of potato, using spoon handles as a guide to avoid cutting all the way through. Repeat with remaining potatoes.
3. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Brush potatoes with maple mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Roast until golden brown and tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
SWEET POTATO EGG NESTS (serves 6)
Ingredients
1 medium russet potato, scrubbed clean
1 medium sweet potato, scrubbed clean
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing the muffin tin
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling
6 large eggs
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
2. Bake the russet and sweet potatoes until they’re cooked through but not quite tender, about 20 minutes. The goal is just to pre-bake them a bit, so they should still be pretty firm.
3. Let the potatoes cool enough to handle, then peel and grate, using the largest grating size.
4. In a large bowl, toss the grated potatoes, olive oil, and salt.
5. Grease the muffin tin with olive oil.
6. Add the grated potato mixture to a 12-cup muffin pan, 1/3 cup at a time. The mixture will shrink significantly when baked, so it’s okay if there’s a lot of mixture in each cup.
7. Use your fingers to lightly press the center of each cup so the potatoes spill over the top a bit.
8. Increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees, then bake until the potatoes are golden brown, about 20-25 minutes. Don’t let them burn.
9. Remove from the oven, and when nests cool, crack one egg into each cup.
10. Return to the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes, depending on how cooked you like your eggs. Let cool slightly, then serve immediately.
Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practices at Olean Medical Group since 2015.
COBBLER CRUSTIngredients
1 1/2 cups (spooned and leveled) all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/4 c. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
1/4 c. milk
1 large egg yolk
Directions
1. Stir together flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture with two forks or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal.
2. Whisk together milk and egg yolk in a separate bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and stir with a fork until crumbly. Sprinkle dough over desired filing or knead until dough comes together, 3 to 4 times; pat to half-inch thick and cut into rounds or squares and place on desired filling.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)