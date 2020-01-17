In Islamic tradition, among the many signs of the end of times is the appearance of Al-Masih ad-Dajjal, or false Messiah. The Antichrist. In Arabic, “Dajjal” means the one who deceives by mixing truth and falsehood.
He will initially proclaim to be Jesus, the promised Messiah, and then he will proclaim himself to be God. And this will be the biggest trial humanity has ever faced. It will be a time when hunger and starvation will prevail on Earth for about three years. It is said that it will not rain on a third of the planet in one year, two-thirds in the second year, and in the third year, the whole Earth will face drought.
And at this time, the Dajjal will appear to solve the problems on the lands. He will order the sky to rain, and it will. He will order Earth to bring out its treasures, then gold and precious metals will be brought out. He will have with him mountains of bread and meat, and he will feed the hungry.
He will be given great miracles by God as a test to us. He will raise the dead. He will chop people in two halves, walk in between the two halves and then order those parts to come together to become alive again.
According to Islamic tradition, the deceiver will come from a region of Khurasan (a historical region comprising of northeastern Iran, parts of Afghanistan and much of central Asia). He will travel to most cities of the world in a very short span of time and gather many followers. His popularity will soar when he reaches the area between Syria and Iraq. His armies will fight those who do not believe in him. He will have gardens looking like paradise on his one side and a great fire on the other. He will throw those in fire who refuse to believe in him.
Prophet Muhammad warned this will be an immense trial, as the fire will actually lead to paradise and vice versa. Shaytans (devils) will be at his command. They will take the form of a young man’s parents who had been dead and instruct their “son” to worship the Antichrist as he is the God. Another young believer will refuse to believe in him. Dajjal will then kill him and bring him back to life. After resurrection, the young man will say, “You have only strengthened my belief that you are Dajjal.” On hearing this, he will chop him again and throw him to the fire.
As per Muhammad, he will be the greatest martyr of all believers and will enter paradise directly. Dajjal will go everywhere except for Mecca and Medina, which Allah will not allow him to enter. He will camp on a mountain outside Medina and will cause earthquakes there. Hypocrites will come out in fright and start following him. Despite all these miracles which will be given to him, he will not be able to fix his own bodily deformities. According to traditional sayings, his one eye will be non-functioning, and it will look like a festered grape. His legs will be crooked.
His other features are described as a reddish skin color, short stature, and long curly hair.
Finally, Jesus, the true Messiah, will descend from heaven in a city called Ghouta near Damascus with his arms resting on two angels by his sides. From there, he will travel to Jerusalem and join in the morning prayer. Dajjal would have reached the outskirts of Jerusalem by then. On hearing the news of the arrival of Jesus, he will try to run away. But Jesus will chase him and kill him right outside Jerusalem.