It’s very hard to abstain from all of the sweets during the holiday season. We all have those friends and family members who love to bake and shower you with delicacies that normally, you don’t eat.
It’s terribly hard to resist, especially when every gathering has a table filled with delectable delights.
I have a suggestion for your holiday table and I think you would enjoy it. Instead of the cakes, puddings and brulees, try chocolate dipped fruits. Not only are they eye-appealing, they are delicious and nutritious — and easy.
Imagine ending a holiday meal with chocolate-dipped watermelon or oranges. Sure, you can always dip strawberries, but try something different. You would be surprised how good they are and the fruits aren’t a heavy finish to a meal.
I like simple, fresh foods — mostly because they are healthier but also, in preparing them, there is little fuss. I am recommending watermelon and oranges (or tangerines) today but you can also use cherries, bananas and pear slices.
Whatever fruits you use, arrange them on a large platter with some pecans and let your guests help themselves. Enjoy!
CHOCOLATE-DIPPED MANDARIN ORANGES
Ingredients
1/2 c. melted semisweet chocolate chips
1 tsp. coconut oil
5-6 mandarin oranges, peeled and divided into segments
Flaky sea salt, for garnish
Directions
1. Stir together melted chocolate and coconut oil.
2. Dip each mandarin segment into melted chocolate and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
3. Garnish with flaky sea salt.
4. Refrigerate until firm, 20 minutes and serve.
For chocolate-dipped watermelon slices, prepare just like the oranges but triple the amount of chocolate and coconut oil and melt together. Cut the seedless watermelon into wedge slices and place in the freezer for about a half hour.
Dip into melted chocolate, place on parchment lined baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)