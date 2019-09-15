Several of my friends have children, and once school is back in session, they all complain about having to fix meals around sports and school events during the week.
Gone are the casual summer days when you can throw a salad or sandwich together and everyone is happy.
I always suggest freezer meals or crockpot meals, something that you can pretty much make ahead of time so when dinner has to be prepared, you don’t need a lot of prep time. This is one of those recipes, and it’s healthy, too.
The entire meal can be prepared in the crockpot (if you don’t count the skillet) and if you have leftovers, it’s just as good the next day — or you can freeze it.
Crockpot Beef Stew
1 cup chick pea flour
1½ teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
2½ pounds lean stew meat cut in 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra if needed
1 medium onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons tomato paste
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
4 cups low sodium beef broth
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
1 teaspoon thyme
2 cups Yukon diced potatoes
1 medium sweet potato, diced
1½ cups diced carrots or baby carrots
2 stalks celery, sliced
2 bay leaves
OPTIONAL: If you would like thicker stew, add 2 or more tablespoons arrowroot
Directions
• In a large bowl, mix the flour, Kosher salt and pepper. Add the cubed meat and toss to coat well.
• In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the meat and just brown the meat on all sides. Do it in batches.
• Transfer browned meat to the slow cooker.
• In the same skillet, add the onion, and cook for 2–3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to the slow cooker.
• To the slow cooker, add the vinegar, tomato paste, beef broth, thyme, rosemary, potatoes, carrots, celery. Add a teaspoon of Kosher salt. Stir well and add the bay leaves.
• Cover and set the slow cooker to LOW for 6 to 7 hours or on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours, stirring about halfway through. The stew is ready when the meat is tender and the potatoes are fork tender.
• If you like a thicker stew, add 2 or more tablespoons of arrowroot to a little broth. Mix it well and stir it in to incorporate. The stew will thicken in a few minutes.
This stew makes 4 servings, about 370 calories in each serving.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)