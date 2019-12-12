Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro is directing a new movie in Western New York — and a casting company is looking for extras.
Citrola Casting, LLC, put out a call on Twitter on Wednesday, looking for people to portray pedestrians, drivers, patrons and other background roles in the upcoming film, “Nightmare Alley,” which is being filmed in Toronto as well as Western New York locations.
The film is about a 1940s con man who teams up with a female psychologist to trick people into giving them money. Del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”) has reportedly been quietly shooting scenes in the Buffalo area.
“Nightmare Alley” is a remake of a film from 1947 which starred major Hollywood stars Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell. Along with Bradley Cooper, the new film stars Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara.
Actors and actresses of all ages are needed for the shoot, which will begin in February 2020.
According to the posting, extras must be prepared to work 12-14 hours per day, all of which will be paid.
Anyone interested in being in the movie can fill out an application on the Citrola Casting website.
According to the official job posting, snacks and a hot meal will be provided, daily, to all extras. The roles may include “walking, crossing camera, sitting down with a friend, engaging in pretend conversation, doing a specific task or activity” or other background activities. A current snapshot or selfie will be required with any application.
Another high-profile director, John Krasinski, spent much of this past summer filming “A Quiet Place: Part II,” the sequel to his hit 2017 movie, across several locations in Western New York.