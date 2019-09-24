Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday unveiled its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament: a depiction of the Archbishop Walsh Academy.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is $25.
The Archbishop Walsh ornament joins the Beef ‘N’ Barrel restaurant ornament as the 2019 Santa Claus Lane ornaments.
Included with each of the ornaments is a brief history: In October of 1957, hundreds of people gathered at Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo to hear Bishop Leo R. Smith announce that a central Catholic high school was to be established in Olean. The school was to be named after Archbishop Thomas J. Walsh, who had deep roots in the Southern Tier.
In spring 1958, Leo Keenan was chairman of a committee to raise building funds. In September 1958, Rev. Celsus Wheeler broke ground for the school and Rev. Kenneth Dorr was appointed principal, with Sister Aileen Marie assisting him. The school began its classes in 1958 in St. Mary of the Angels Academy.
The cornerstone for the school was laid in 1959 with local newspapers and some mementos from the late Archbishop Walsh. Students began classes in 1959 and the Class of 1961 was the first to graduate.
In the first yearbook for this graduating class, the seniors noted: “Our history will not be like that of any other class ... ours was a new school and everything we did would become foundation and tradition. This is the thrill of having the freedom to begin the customs that will become the cherished traditions of the years to come. As the first graduating class of Archbishop Walsh, it has been a privilege to set precedence. For this, to our parents, to our teachers, to our school, we are grateful.”
Southern Tier Catholic School was established in 1987 as a consolidation of two local parochial schools, St. Mary and St. Johns. The Montessori Children’s School of Olean started by Craig Zuckerman joined with STCS in 2011.
By 2002, its junior high students were moved to the Archbishop Walsh campus, and by 2009 all students were housed at Walsh.
The new ornaments are available at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St., with the Walsh ornament for sale at the school’s business office. The restaurant ornaments can be purchased at the Beef ‘N’ Barrel. All ornaments are available online for purchasing at the Chamber’s shopping site, shop.oleanny.com.
For more information on the ornament or Santa Claus Lane activities, call GOACC at 372-4433, stop in the office or email santa@oleanny.com.