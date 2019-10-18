St. Vincent Thrift Store receives $2,000 grant from Renodin Foundation

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, located at 441 N. Union St., received a $2,000 grant from the Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Pictured from left are Laura Whitford, president of the Renodin Foundation; Charles McCole, president of the thrift store board; and Mary Ann Power, vice president of the thrift store board. The picture was taken at the Thrift Store.

 Photo provided

