OLEAN — The SPCA Store in the Olean Center Mall will offer Fill a Bag for $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Store organizers say “we still have a nice assortment of items left.”

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

