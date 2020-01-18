It’s wonderful to be able to report more good news for the cats and dogs at the SPCA — and it’s all because of the kindness of animal lovers that this good news continues to unfold.
Linda Matthews has been an amazing friend of the SPCA with her grant writing, and the latest is from the Bertha Hamilton Charitable Trust which has donated grant money so a professional alarm system can be installed, connected to a headquarters that is available 24 hours a day.
Meanwhile, the annual SPCA newsletter went out in early December. Donations have been coming in steadily from all over the country.
One donor from Atlanta, who it’s thought grew up here, sent in $5,000 online. Others with smaller budgets, but animal-lovers all, have donated from $20 on up.
Every penny counts and is appreciated. If you didn’t get the newsletter, but would like it, call the SPCA at 372-8492 or email frontdeskspcacattco@gmail.com to request a copy and to be added to the mailing list.
The SPCA is dependent on donations to thrive, in addition from the great help from the Cattaraugus County Legislature — and your support of the fundraisers.
COMPLIMENTS: Board member Joanie Carl reports that new manager Danielle Jackson has added a fresh face to the SPCA.
“She is diligent, hardworking, works alongside the staff, and has made many positive changes,” Carl says. “She knows every dog and has made a plan for each one.”
She adds that Lila Ervay and team worked long and hard at the Christmas Store, with great success thanks to supporters, while Gregory Carl did his annual bake sale, and doubled his sales from last year.
Joanie Carl has been instrumental in putting together special events at Pet Supplies Plus, the latest at Christmas time, taking photos of Santa with pets and owners, which was a big success. These are great for meeting new friends for the the SPCA, and introducing some of our cats and dogs to the public.
And she reports that Ag & Markets gave the SPCA an excellent rating in a recent inspection. Nice to know they come regularly to keep an extra helping eye on things.
Sarah Stangle adopted a big dog named Tank many months ago. Seems it was a perfect match, as she says, “Tank is, what can I say, but, pure JOY! I can hardly wait to go home each day knowing he’s there waiting for me to play with him.
“We went to the SPCA open house and met up with all his old friends. Everyone was so glad to see him and we had a really good time. I was overwhelmed to see all the improvements that have been made there. Really impressive.”
And an email from longtime and loyal supporter Sue Carlson: “I just wanted to tell you I stopped at the shelter to drop off towels and dog treats. The first thing I noticed was how nice it smelled! The second was how kind the staff was. They were playing with a dog and you could tell how much they liked him. It was great to see. I told them they have the hardest job but the most rewarding. I give them so much credit, as it takes a special person to do that job. Hats off to them.”
HIGHLIGHTED DOGS FOR ADOPTION: If you’re a lover of bulldogs, come meet Moose, a bulldog mix, rescued from Georgia. Danielle reports: “He’s just seen his first snow!”
Jack, a 4-year-old shepherd mix, who had a huge mass on his face removed after dog control brought him in, is now recovered and hoping for a home of his own. And there are lots of cats and kittens in-house. Come meet them, for adoption, or to volunteer to read to the animals and play with them. Volunteers under 17 should bring an adult along.
FERAL CAT HOUSES: Volunteer extraordinaire Sheryl Anderson and team have held two workshops at the Olean Public Library teaching people how to make warm feral cat shelters for those cats that are outside during the winter. The first was so successful they held a second, everyone working happily to put these unique and cozy houses together.
People are beginning to understand that the idea of neutering and returning feral cats to their spot is the humane and effective way to handle the problem of cat proliferation. The neutered cats will keep others away from their territory, will take care of pests and, once neutered, stay pretty much out of sight.
If you’re interested in learning more, text or call Sheryl at 244-1809.
ALLERGENS: Some people can’t adopt cats because they are allergic to them. A recent newsletter from the Cornell Vet School indicated, “Older cats have less allergens.”
Something to remember that will help older cats, and protect you. And don’t forget the scientific study showing that our health benefits from having a dog or cat.
SUPPLIES: The dogs need some soft, squeaky dog toys. Pate-style cat food and litter is always appreciated as well.
ROYALTIES: Remember, if you use Amazon.com, be sure to sign up to support the SPCA in Cattaraugus County on the Amazon Smile option. A percentage of each purchase goes to the shelter. It adds up.
UPCOMING: March will bring the annual Spay-ghetti Dinner at the Pulaski Club to benefit the animals, and in April there will be a delicious pizza fundraiser led by generous volunteer John Skadowski. Details to follow.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16N, Olean, N.Y., 14760, 372-8492, is open Tuesday through Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Go to www.spcacattco.com and Petfinder.com to check out the cats and dogs looking for homes.