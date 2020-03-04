BRADFORD, Pa. — The Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center Candlelight Concert Series returns Saturday with an unusual performance by a quartet comprised solely of tubas and euphoniums.
The free concert will take place in the Harriett B. Wick Chapel on the campus of Pitt-Bradford.
The Southern Sound Quartet is made up of tuba players Justin Gorodetzky and Juan Alonso, and euphonium players Denver Pascua and Tyler Ricks, all masters and doctoral candidates. The four musicians make up the premier graduate tuba-euphonium quartet at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester.
The group works across a variety of styles from classical to pop. The quartet strives to showcase the versatility of their instruments through public performances and dispel their reputations as simply “oom-pah” accompaniments.
“This is the second of three concerts presented by the museum this year featuring talent from the famed Eastman School,” said museum manager Matthew Hileman. “Although these free concerts are meant to be fun and entertaining, they are also educational. I’m delighted to be offering something out of the ordinary that isn’t part of the usual repertoire of chamber concerts.”
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and the chapel doors will open at 6:30.