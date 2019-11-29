It was the seventh year after the beginning of the Quranic revelation, and the polytheistic Meccans were persecuting Muslims, especially from the lower social classes.
Just a few months earlier, two elites of society, Hamza and Umar, had accepted Islam. Angry and anxious Meccans wanted to find a way to prove that Muhammad was not a prophet.
About 300 miles away, in Yathrib (current Medina), lived Jewish scholars. The Meccans were aware that they were people of knowledge and had numerous prophets in the past. They sent their ambassadors to the Jewish rabbis to find out if there was any means to disprove Muhammad’s prophethood.
Jewish scholars did not want to accept that the long-awaited prophet could be a gentile and not an Israelite. They said, “Ask him three questions. If he is able to answer these questions, then he is a prophet. If he cannot, then you should do with him what you want to.”
One question to ask was about a group of youth in earlier times who had disappeared for three centuries.
As an answer, Surah Kahf (chapter 18 of Quran) was revealed. The story of the sleepers of the cave is actually a story from the Syriac church, discovered about 120 years before the birth of Muhammad in 571 CE.
The sleepers were a group of young people who had believed in one God and lived at the time when the king was persecuting the followers of Jesus. These young people refused to follow the religion of the king. They ran away and hid in a cave to escape persecution. The king had their names inscribed on a tablet so they could be found and killed.
According to the Quran, the people of the cave and inscription were a wondrous sign of Allah. Those young people believed in one God and stood by their belief despite the risk of being persecuted. They fled to the cave to seek refuge, asking, “Oh our Lord, give us your special mercy and provide guidance in our affairs.”
Then, Allah made them sleep in the cave for about 309 years. They were lying in the cave, where Allah changed their sides so as the sun would not fall directly on them.
When Allah woke them up, they had no idea how long they slept. They were hungry, so they sent one member to the city with some money to get food. They advised him to remain subtle, so no one recognized him; otherwise, the people would either kill him or try to assimilate him in their religion.
They did not realize that over 300 years had passed — the culture had changed and the currency was different. When people saw a young man dressed in clothes from ancient times trying to use 300-year-old currency, he was soon recognized and the rest of his friends were thus found.
The king at that era had accepted the monotheistic religion of Jesus. But a burning theological question of the time was resurrection. People were confused about how one can be resurrected after death. Allah answered their question that if He can raise someone miraculously after hundreds of years of sleep, He is capable of raising the dead too.
At the same time Allah saved the faith of those young people and made them an example until the end of time.
(Dr. Shazia Siddiqi is a member of the Islamic Society of the Southern Tier.)