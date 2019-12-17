ALFRED — Alfred State College will once again host a New York state School of Media Arts, a four-week program that offers courses in film production, video and sound art, computer arts/animation and photography.
This program takes place July 11-Aug. 7 and is open to students in grades eight through 12 throughout New York state. The School of Media Arts is one of seven component schools that constitute the New York State Summer School for the Arts, run by the state Department of Education.
Media artist Ghen Zando Dennis will serve as the artistic director of the school.
Applications for the School of Media Arts are open. For more information on the program and on how to apply, visit http://www.oce.nysed.gov/nysssa/media-arts.