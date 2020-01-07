ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University students Jeffrey Uveino and Layne Dowdall have been selected for a prestigious summer fellowship with Carnegie-Knight News21.
This is the fifth year in a row St. Bonaventure students have been selected to participate.
Carnegie-Knight News21 is a national reporting initiative headquartered at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. The program brings top journalism students from across the country to report and produce in-depth, multimedia projects for major media outlets.
“Jeff and Layne are talented and accomplished students in the Jandoli School and we are proud to support their participation in this dynamic program,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School of Communication.
Uveino works part-time on the Olean Times Herald’s sports desk.
Twenty-three students from 16 universities in the United States, Canada and Ireland and approximately a dozen Arizona State students will participate in the 2020 program.
This year, the team of student journalists will focus their efforts on investigating disparities in sentencing and jail time, conditions of juvenile detention facilities and the impact on families, communities and victims.
Fellows will travel across the country to report stories, and their work will be published as a multimedia project online and shared with industry partners across the country.