Some big names in comedy are swinging through the Western New York region in 2020, with Adam Sandler adding a date to his “100% Fresher” tour after selling out a comedy show in Central New York.
The former “Saturday Night Live" star will perform at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on April 25. A “surprise special guest” will open the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday noon through the KeyBank Center box office, tickets.com, or by phone at (888) 223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect.
Prices range from $59.50 to $175, plus fees.
Sandler’s only other Upstate New York show scheduled this year is March 15 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona. Tickets sold out in less than a day, and resale seats are going for as much as $850.
The actor, comedian, songwriter and film producer is best known for his work on “SNL” and movies like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy” and “Grown Ups.” He recently released the Netflix special “100% Fresh,” his first standup special in 20 years.
Sandler’s acting credits also include “The Wedding Singer,” “The Waterboy,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “Funny People," “Murder Mystery,” “Punch-Drunk Love" and the recent Safdie Bros. film “Uncut Gems." In “Big Daddy,” he played a Syracuse University alumnus and his character talked about Syracuse sports.
Meanwhile, Jeff Foxworthy and Saturday Night Live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon will perform during the 30th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, Aug. 5-9, in Jamestown.
Tickets for these shows, along with many other festival comedy events, are on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members only. The public on-sale date is March 3 at noon — www.ComedyCenter.org.
Foxworthy, the largest-selling comedian of all time with more than 13 million albums sold, will perform Aug. 7.
He is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a best-selling author of 26 books. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, with a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.
The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will mark the 45th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this year with three of SNL’s most popular performers: Spade, Schneider and Nealon. The “Legends of SNL” show will take place on Aug. 8.
Spade, Schneider and Nealon were all part of the cast and writing team of SNL during a pivotal era for the NBC show in the 1990s. Each of them created memorable characters throughout their run on the show, and each were nominated for Emmy awards as part of the SNL writing team.
Both Foxworthy’s performance and the Legends of SNL show will be held in Jamestown’s Northwest Arena, adjacent to the National Comedy Center complex.
Spade is the host of Comedy Central’s late night show “Lights Out with David Spade.” He was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his memorable role in the popular TV comedy “Just Shoot Me” and co-starred with SNL’s Chris Farley in the feature films “Tommy Boy” and “Blacksheep.”
Schneider has starred in some of the biggest comedy feature films of the past 20 years, including “Grown Ups,” “Waterboy, and “Big Daddy.” He also starred the movie “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and created and starred in the Netflix docu-series “Real Rob,” which focuses on the day-to-day hijinks of Rob’s life.
Nealon was one of the longest-running cast members in SNL history. He has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series “Weeds,” and currently stars on the CBS comedy “Man with a Plan” and produces and hosts the digital series “Hiking with Kevin.”