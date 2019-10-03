OLEAN — In Olean Theatre Workshop’s “Moonlight and Magnolias,” which opens tonight, David O. Selznick has a problem: He needs to find a writer for his Hollywood production of “Gone with the Wind,” but the only writer he can find hasn’t read the book.
That’s when the fun begins. Selznick and his director are more than a little concerned about shooting a movie written by someone who has no firsthand knowledge of the book.
Paul Nelson portrays Selznick with a frantic humor that gives the audience anxiety but, unfortunately for him, not the rest of his production team.
Selznick’s poor secretary, Miss Poppenghul, is stereotypically presented with an obedient and pleasing manner by actress Ashley LaBombard, who brings an authentic portrayal of a late 1930s secretary.
Ben Hollamby effectively uses the correct tone to perform the opinionated, rude director, Victor Fleming, whose character directly contrasts the two men’s personalities, leading to conflict during the play. Pab Sungenis portrays the lazy screenwriter, Ben Hecht, giving a sarcastic performance of a man who is not impressed by his five-day contract with a big-shot producer.
The three men all bring a different level of humor to their performances that show their “artistic” differences. Off stage, Nick Youngs provides character voices that aid in the chaos of the storyline.
Director Kelly Vaccaro, producer McKenzie Forrest and costume designer Sarita Schwindler work together to provide an authentic feel to the production. The several set changes throughout the show accurately demonstrate the progression of the three men throughout the course of the story, with several banana peels and peanuts scattered on the stage. Real peanuts are used in the production, which might be of concern for those with allergies.
The show applies a humorous element to serious topics, such as racism, anti-Semitism and ethical responsibilities. As a result, there is plenty of adult humor and language in the play that may not be appropriate for younger audiences.
“Moonlight and Magnolias” starts at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets for are $10 and are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling 373-SHOW.