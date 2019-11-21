OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop is presenting Stephen Karam’s contemporary play “The Humans” today, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Street Theatre.
Director Steve Ahl has worked with his talented cast to create one of the most compelling plays to come to OTW. This realistic family portrayal demonstrates the relationships within a family on Thanksgiving Day. The play has several instances of dark humor as characters try to mask their pain with attempts at light-heartedness.
Erik Blake, portrayed by Al Bernstein, brings his family to his daughter’s new apartment in Manhattan for Thanksgiving. Bernstein portrays the emotional complexities of a father struggling to keep everything together with an authentic feel that sets the foundation for the problematic family dynamic.
Erik’s wife, Deirdre, is played by Maria Welka, who adds a much-needed contrast to Erik’s character. She, just like Erik, is concerned about her daughters, although she shows it in a way that is much more assertive.
Sarita Schwindler and Becca Green work together to add the conflict that is essential to the production. Schwindler portrays the successful daughter Aimee with a complexity that, much like her father’s, shows that despite success problems will always arise.
Green plays the less successful but just as driven daughter Brigid, who is often the victim of her father’s teasing. Green brings a level of skillfulness that makes her adept at the play’s chaotic dialogue.
Brigid’s fiancé, Richard, is carefully executed by Nicholas Young, who adds a genuine awkwardness to the sweet boyfriend who is trying to make a positive impression and hopefully fit in with his girlfriend’s intense family.
The whole tone of the play is set by Sandy Mulryan, who portrays the sick grandmother, Momo, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. While Mulryan has very few lines, is at the center of the ancient and beautiful traditions that keep the family together.
Tickets for “The Humans” are $10 and are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling 373-7469.