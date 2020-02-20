OLEAN — Everyone will enjoy Olean Community Theatre’s production of "High School Musical," but especially those who remember the 2006 Disney Channel original movie version, written by Peter Barsocchini.
That fondness for the "High School Musical" tradition is enthusiastically captured by director Tim Hollamby.
The plot revolves around auditions for a — you guessed it — high school musical, "Juliet and Romeo," the title making it clear that you will be seeing a comedic version of the famous Shakespearean tragedy.
Characters from two rival high school cliques, Troy Bolton, a jock, and Gabriella Montez, a brainiac, fall in love, while Sharpay Evans, a character who recalls Regina George from "Mean Girls," and her sidekick (and brother) Ryan Evans, attempt to foil the budding romance because it threatens their ability to get lead roles in the East High School production.
The four lead actors and actresses, Andrew Truman (Troy), Sydney Williams (Gabriella), Olivia Obergfell (Sharpay) and Andrew Sherburne (Ryan), show off their impressive vocal talents with several duets throughout the performance.
The orchestra, directed by Ruth Fuller, is perfect.
Not surprisingly, the energy in the play is greatest when the leads are joined by full cast performances, such as in the opening number, “Start of Something New,” and later in “We’re All in This Together.” The cast does indeed seem to be “all in this together” during the closing number, which is especially well-choreographed.
Mara Zazavy, who plays the teacher, Miss Darbus, deserves special mention for her energetic performance throughout the play, as well as Riley Scheildweiler for his ability to portray the very funny student announcer.
Other outstanding performers included Mike Staley (Coach Bolton), Maddie Hollamby (Kelsi Neilson), Brenton Gagliardo (Chad Danforth) and Cait Butler (Taylor McKessie).
The set throughout most of the production is used very effectively for cafeteria and high school hallway scenes. And, as if the set design wasn’t enough to evoke a high school cafeteria atmosphere, you’ll be treated to tater-tots during intermission.
"High School Musical" will be performed at the Allegany-Limestone Gator Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors and youth under 18.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.oleancommunitytheatre.com.