OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop offers Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker” today, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Street Theater.
Most theatergoers are well-acquainted with the songs and antics of “Hello, Dolly!” the musical version of this show; they will also appreciate the comedic value of Wilder’s script that preceded the musical.
Director Al Bernstein has done his share on local stages to deliver comedic lines effectively; he uses that talent to direct the show that has a suitably chosen cast. Co-producers Kelly Vaccaro and Paula Bernstein provide the assistance necessary to stage an entertaining performance, including having pianist Holden Bernstein provide musical entertainment during scene changes.
Within the first 30 seconds of the production, Dave Merwine as Joe Scanlon the barber and Jake Riggs as Horace Vandergelder deliver a scene so laugh-out-loud funny that the mood of the play is perfectly clear. Merwine’s physical antics and Riggs’s animated reactions immediately engage the audience.
The first conflict of the play soon follows when Vandergelder refuses to acknowledge the genuine affection Ambrose Kemper and his niece Ermengarde have for each other. Played so well by Josh Terhune and Lydia Brant, these young sweethearts are innocent and sincere in their wanting to marry; unfortunately, Uncle Horace is not thrilled with Ambrose as a suitor.
Riggs brings energy onto the stage whenever he enters as Vandergelder, who is on his own quest to marry. He is evenly matched by Sarita Schwindler’s portrayal of Mrs. Dolly Levi, whom Vandergelder has hired to find him a suitable wife. Both actors deliver their lines at a quick, intense pace that is both impressive and entertaining.
“Holy cabooses,” are Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker convinced that love and adventure go together! Quinn Forrest and Darrell Klute are both charming and funny as they take to the city and find themselves in comical situations. Their mishaps at a hat shop and Harmonia Gardens restaurant result from their encounters with Mrs. Molloy and Minnie Fay as well trying to avoid their employer, Horace Vandergelder.
Mia Pavone is the young and naïve hat store clerk Minnie Fay, who somehow manages to deal with Sadie Jay-Edwards as the over-the-top dramatic Mrs. Molloy. Edwards has a voice and demeanor lend a great deal to the humor of the show.
The hilarity and mishaps continue into the home of quirky Miss Flora van Huysen, presented by Angela Emley as a poised, yet quite confused, hostess of all of the characters. van Huysen manages to add to and tame the confusion amidst the couples.
Supporting cast Paul Hessney, Al Bernstein, Sandy Mulryan, Sam Ursoy and Sarah Clark round out the talent and help to bring the comedy to the anticipated happy resolution.
Tickets for “The Matchmaker” are $10 and are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling 373-7469.