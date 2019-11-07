Recently, my granddaughter said, “Gramma, you are one of the most adventurous people I know!”
She thinks this because in my later years I have developed a “bucket list” — things I hope to do before I kick the bucket. Some I have accomplished, but there are many more adventures left to pursue. She remembers the time I took her to Seattle and we visited Mount Rainier. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience.
My grandchildren also love the fact that on any sunny summer day you might find me at a nearby lake, sailing over the water on my jet ski. They are also intrigued by my propensity toward being a life-long student.
I have been traveling to Buffalo one day a week for over a year now, working toward board certification as a chaplain. I will finish my CPE (Clinical Pastoral Education) classes in May. I do love challenges and new adventures, and lately it seems that I don’t have to look very far to find them.
Last month I visited Pumpkinville and, much to my delight, I discovered that Bill Jones of H&L Enterprises in Mayville was there hiring out rides in his personal helicopter. I was thrilled to enjoy a beautiful, birds’ eye view of the fall foliage. A helicopter ride was on my bucket list, and while I secretly hoped my first ride wouldn’t be on Mercy Flight, I would have been very thankful for it if I needed it.
I love to fly and somehow I thought the helicopter ride would be my ultimate experience, but I was wrong. A few days later I received a call from Geoff Turner of Sky Sail Balloons in Ashville. He informed me that I have been gifted a balloon ride for two and I could schedule it at a time convenient for me. I have opted to make it part of my graduation celebration in May.
It will consist of an hour-long ride over the Chautauqua Lake area and will end with a champagne toast upon landing. And here’s the best part: one of my favorite depictions of Jesus is “Risen Christ by the Sea” by artist Jack Jewell. Unlike more serious pictures of Jesus, this one shows him laughing joyfully as He meets His disciples at the Sea of Galilee following His resurrection.
Turner’s newest balloon has this picture on it. The balloon is 80 feet high and the picture of Christ is 60 feet high by 40 feet wide. Turner exhibits the balloon at rallies around the U.S. and the world. He shared that some have banned the balloon because of its religious display, but often Turner overturns their decision by declaring that it depicts a proven historical event.
I was overjoyed at the prospect of just the balloon ride, but when I learned about the picture I was filled with the same immeasurable joy I see on the face of Jesus.
