COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Artisan Center in Coudersport will host a Christmas Open House 2 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The center is decorated with a Christmas theme, and several artists have Christmas decorations for sale, which can be throughout the gallery. There will be a variety of affordable art, free refreshments, live music, free drawing and the opportunity to meet some of the artists.
The Potter County Artisan Center is located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport, and is open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (814) 274-8165; visit the center’s website, pottercountyartisancenter.com; or facebook.com/pottercountyartisancenter/.