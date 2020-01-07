PORTVILLE — River’s Edge United Methodist Church, 10 N. Main St., will host a pork dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

Dinners are $9 ($5 for children under age 10) and take-outs will be available. Call 933-6397 for information.

