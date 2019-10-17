JAMESTOWN — Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is kicking off its new season Saturday with a block party, tours of the newly renovated facilities and a performance by stand-up comedian Paula Poundstone.
A block party is free and open to the public between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Beer, wine, soda, water and concessions will be on sale throughout the event. Live music will be performed on an outdoor stage by members of Porcelain Bus Drivers.
Free tours of the newly renovated facilities will be given at 5, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Patrons are asked to meet under the Reg Lenna awning for tours. The block party will be held on 3rd Street between Pine and Spring streets.
At 8 p.m., Poundstone brings her humor and wit to the Reg Lenna Theater stage. The frequent panelist of NPR’s “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me” last performed at The Reg in 2012 as part of the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and is a National Comedy Center advisory board member. Tickets for the performance start at $25.
The renovation of Reg Lenna Center for The Arts included complete overhauls of the lobby, concessions, box office, gallery, studies and offices. A total of $1.5 million was secured through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative for the project. Local support included $1.5 million from Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, $900,000 from the Gebbie Foundation and $850,000 from the Lenna Foundation.