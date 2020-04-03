CUBA — The Palmer Opera House has postponed all public events through May because of coronavirus concerns.
“We are deeply saddened by these restrictions,” said Michele Conklin, the theater manager and director, said in a letter to the community.
She said the Palmer will monitor all private events previously booked during April and May to see if restrictions of large private parties will be lifted.
Meanwhile, Conklin said the Palmer’s board of directors “needs the help of the people in the surrounding area. We are facing very tough times.”
Her letter continues, “As a not for profit, public entertainment space, we have been happy to house many events that bring enjoyment to folks for miles around at minimal cost to our patrons.
“During the winter months, some of our shows had seen a poor attendance — but our expenses continued to roll in. Supplies, insurance and utilities all have to be paid.”
Conklin said the board was hopeful that events held in March, April and May would improve finances.
“Unfortunately, those hopes are now gone,” she said. “We not only must be closed, but we can not pay our bills.
“The board members are personally contributing to the deficit, but we fear for the continuation of the Opera House. If you feel as if you have the capacity for a donation of any size, we would greatly appreciate it.”
She said such donations will go toward ongoing operating expenses, enabling the Palmer to reopen when the health crisis has ended, “so that we can resume providing the quality entertainment for which the Opera House has become known.”
For information on how to help or donate, call (585) 209-5512 or email palmeroperahosue@gmail.com.
The Palmer, built in 1872, has operated as an all-volunteer establishment since 2007, when Cuba Friends of Architecture began the process of restoring the building and interior. The building had been vacant for many years before CFA began its work.
By 2014, the building had been largely restored and volunteers were focused on improving lighting and sound equipment to the playhouse and improving the interior decor.
Numerous music and theater events have taken place in the Palmer over recent years, while it has also hosted special community and private events.