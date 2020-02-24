Oswayo Valley National Honor Society

Five new members of the Oswayo Valley National Honor Society were inducted recently in the 62nd edition of the ceremony. The new members are (from left) junior Kelsey Turk, senior Sarah Stickles, junior Zane Malogrino, junior Macy West and senior Colton Gietler. The keynote speaker, Dr. Kayla Zimmer, assistant professor of graduate literacy at Alfred University, addressed the four qualities of the National Honor Society: service, character, scholarship and leadership.

 Photo provided

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

