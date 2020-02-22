Who doesn’t love a one-dish meal? This is a tasty and nutritious meal and with only the casserole dish and the original skillet, cleanup is pretty easy.
This meal comes together easily but you can assemble it one to two days ahead of time and pop it in the oven when you are ready to bake it. You can use one variety of mushroom if you like, but experiment with a few different kinds — shitaki, button, crimini — they make a delectable addition to this casserole, along with the peas and fennel.
Mushrooms contain protein minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, which include B, C and D, so their nutritional value is important. They are also very low in calories, especially when cooked.
All in all, I think you’ll enjoy this recipe and if you purchase a rotisserie chicken, this dinner is even easier. Enjoy!
CHICKEN & RICE CASSEROLE (serves 6)
Ingredients:
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided
4 cups sliced mixed mushrooms (10-12 ounces)
1 medium fennel bulb, chopped
2 shallots, minced
1/4 tsp Kosher salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
2 tbsp flour
2 half cups low sodium chicken broth
4 cups shredded cooked chicken
2 cups cooked brown rice
3/4 cup frozen peas
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 cup reduced fat sour cream OR fat free yogurt
1 cup fresh whole wheat breadcrumbs
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, warm 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms, fennel, and shallots and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until mushrooms are tender and browned, about 10 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and the flour. Stir to combine and cook another minute.
Add chicken broth, whisking constantly and bring to a boil. Add chicken and rice and return to a simmer. Stir in peas, parsley, and sour cream or yogurt. Transfer mixture to an 8 or 9 inch baking dish and top with breadcrumbs.
Bake until top is golden brown and mixture is warm throughout, about 15–20 minutes.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietitian. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)