OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop will conduct auditions for Thorton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Olean Theatre Workshop, 702 Washington St.
In the play, rich widower Horace Vandergelder hires matchmaker Dolly Levi to find him a wife, but the matchmaker has something else in mind. Meanwhile, his two hapless clerks plan an adventure of their own, becoming entangled with two lovely ladies who mistake them for wealthy socialites.
Hilarious complications ensue, but the crafty Mrs. Levi ensures that everything turns out right in the end. Nine male and seven female roles are available, with ages ranging from teens to 60 or older.
The performances for “Matchmaker” are Feb. 13-16 at the Washington Street Theatre.