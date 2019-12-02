OLEAN — Olean Theatre Workshop will participate in Giving Tuesday this week by raising awareness of its mission and seeking donations in support of its work.
OTW has mounted an estimated 160 productions, not including Olean High School musicals, in which they have an active part, or the Kids’ Shows at the Washington Street Theatre.
Venues have included the beloved Castle restaurant, where dinner shows were presented. The Forum Theatre, known to some as the Olean Theatre, lent its stage to a few productions. Oak Hill Park has been used as a venue for Shakespeare in the Park. OTW has produced musicals, comedies, dramas and various other types of presentations.
Patrons may visit www.cattaraugusgives.org/organizations/olean-theatre-workshop on Tuesday.