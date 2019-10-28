OLEAN — The Olean Public Library will host storyteller Cris Johnson’s program, “New York Spirits,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Johnson, a professional magician and storyteller, will share his collection of stories and legends that are based on nonfiction accounts of unexplained events. Incidents include the haunts at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, the Fort William Henry Museum, the Utica Lunatic Asylum, the Amityville Horror house and the Red Coach Inn of Niagara Falls.
The event is free and is intended for adults and for young people 13 and older. Johnson will also present “Spooky Magic” for ages 4 to 12 at 4 p.m. that same day. For more information, contact the Library at 372-0200.